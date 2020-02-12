Knives Out director Rian Johnson confirms a sequel to the classic whodunnit; Read details

The director made the big revelation at the Oscars 2020 red carpet that the James Bond actor Daniel Craig will surely return as the smart and suave detective Benoit Blanc.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, finally revealed that there will be a sequel to the classic 2019 whodunnit titled Knives Out. The director Rian Johnson spoke to Variety, at the red carpet of the 92 Academy Awards. The director made the big revelation at the Oscars 2020 red carpet that the James Bond actor Daniel Craig will surely return as the smart and suave detective Benoit Blanc. The fans and film audience across the globe loved the film, Knives Out, and made sure to write about the intriguing murder mystery on their social media handles.

The fans were even more curious to know if the No Time To Die star Daniel Craig will be returning as the classy detective, Benoit Blanc. Now, that the director has formally revealed that the Hollywood actor will indeed make a return, the fans will be delighted. The Hollywood thriller, Knives Out saw Daniel Craig as the intelligent crime solving detective. The film also featured Captain America, Chris Evans, as Ransom Drysdale. The film Knives Out also featured 13 Reasons Why, star Katherine Langford, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer as Harlan Thrombey and Toni Collette.

The Hollywood whodunnit have proved to be a gripping tale, of murder, drama, family bonds, and betrayal. Now, all eyes are on the director to make an even more intriguing and intense film. The director Rian Johnson also stated that the sequel will have a new cast, and only Daniel Craig from the original cast will be returning.

