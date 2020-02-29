Knives Out director Rian Johnson reveals the sequel will have Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc at the epicentre

The film Knives Out saw the No Time To Die star Daniel Craig play the role of a meticulous detective named Benoit Blanc.

The Hollywood film, Knives Out was a classic whodunnit starring Daniel Craig and Captain America aka Chris Evans. The film was helmed ace director of Rian Johnson who is the name behind the massively successful Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The fans and film audience across the globe gave the murder mystery titled Knives Out a thundering response at the box office. The film did exceedingly well at the box office. It did not come as a surprise when the director Rian Johnson announced the film's sequel. The fans and audience members got very excited about the sequel, to Knives Out.

The film Knives Out saw the No Time To Die star Daniel Craig play the role of a meticulous detective, Benoit Blanc, who is hired by an anonymous person to solve the murder of a character named Harlan Thrombey essayed by actor Christopher Plummer. The director, Rian Johnson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview. The director candidly admitted how, Daniel Craig would have not featured in the film if the James Bond film, had not got delayed by three months. Rian, mentions how the production of the film got delayed due to some issues with the film's logistics.

Check out the trailer fo Knives Out:

This is when the James Bond actor got some time before heading for the James Bond flick. Rian adds that he took the three months' time for his film and started shooting the film immediately. Knives Out director Rian Johnson also adds that when he was writing the film, he usually wrote it without keeping in mind what actors he would to cast for the roles.

(ALSO READ: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig reveals he did not drive the James Bond car in high speed chasing scenes)

Read More