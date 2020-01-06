Knives Out sequel in the works; Daniel Craig to reprise his detective character reveals Rian Johnson

Knives Out sequel is already in works and according to director Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig will reprise his role in the upcoming film.

While Daniel Craig and Chris Evans starrer Knives Out is still going strong on the box office, writer-director Rian Johnson has already started working on a follow-up to his hit film. Johnson recently told The Hollywood reporter that he is currently developing a sequel, focussed on Daniel Craig's Southern detective Benoit Blanc investigating a whole new case. Expressing his excitement over the upcoming film, the director also mentioned that he wants to release the project soon, ideally in the next year.

The filmmaker’s producing partner Ram Bergman added that Craig, who plays the lead role in the first film, is eager to reprise the role. Ram revealed that the actor had so much fun playing the character that he wants to do more. The first film, which came out in 2019, did amazingly well on the box office and successfully managed to entertain its audience. In addition to Craig and Evans, the film also featured Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lakeith Stanfield, and Toni Collette.

Knives out features Craig as Benoit Blanc, a highly skilled detective searching for a murderer among the relatives of a recently deceased wealthy crime novelist Christopher Plummer. The film was an overnight success. As of January 5, had minted more than USD 130 million domestically and a total of USD 247.5 million worldwide. The film has entered its sixth week in theaters. In addition to Knives out, Johnson’s filmmaking credits include Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Looper (2012), The Brothers Bloom (2008) and Brick (2005).

Credits :The Hollywood reporter

Read More