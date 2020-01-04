Knives Out star Chris Evans REVEALS he dated a co star in high school; DEETS INSIDE

Chris Evans, who is garnering rave reviews for Knives Out, revealed in an interview of how he dated a co-star in high school, who later dumped him once the play ended. Read below to know more about what the Avengers: Endgame star had to share on the same.

In case you were missing Chris Evans, worry not! On Monday morning, i.e. January 5, 2020, India time, we'll get to see the handsome actor on our TV screens as the actor is amongst the confirmed presenters at Golden Globes 2020. 2019 has been a terrific year for Chris as he had two big releases - Avengers: Endgame and Knives Out. While the Russo Brothers' directorial became the most successful film of all time with a global box-office collection of $2.8 billion, Chris received the best reviews of his career for the Rian Johnson directorial.

In the midst of the 2020 award season, Chris appeared in W Magazine‘s Best Performances 2020 issue and spoke candidly about dating a co-star in high school. "The first time I sang on stage was in the sixth grade. It was my first play. I sang a song called Don’t Want No Real Job, and the popular girl in school magically liked me. I had a lead role, and we began dating during the play," Evans shared and added, "When the play ended, she dumped me. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out this equation: I had to get more leads."

Furthermore, the 38-year-old actor also shared details of how his first kiss went about. "You’d walk into the woods and kiss and come back, and everyone’s like, 'Oooh.' So we did that," Chris confessed to W.

Meanwhile, at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Knives Out has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical category and is up against Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman.

