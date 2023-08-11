Knock at the Cabin: How to watch movie online? Streaming details, release date and more details

Knock at the Cabin is a highly acclaimed suspense-thriller movie that revolves around the journey of seven year old Wen and her adoptive fathers. The plot of the film follows the family as they jett off on a vacation to a cabin located in rural Pennsylvania. After the theatrical release of the movie in February 2023, moviegoers can now watch Knock at the Cabin online.

Knock at the Cabin: Online release date, streaming details and more

While the trailer of Knock at the Cabin was released in September 2022, the movie hit the theaters on February 3, 2023. The cast of the movie includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka, Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn, Kristen Cui and M. Night Shyamalan. After a long wait, fans can now watch Knock at the Cabin on Amazon Prime Video as the film is available to watch and stream on streaming platform. To watch Knock at the Cabin online, you must subscribe to its OTT plan.

All about Knock at the Cabin

The story of Knock at the Cabin follows Andrew and Eric and their adopted daughter, Wen. They settle into a log cabin in the forest for a relaxing vacation. A man and three strangers approach and follow them. The man introduces himself as Leonard to the daughter, who is out collecting bugs alone. She tells him her name is Wen, and asks him what he is doing here. As he is speaking to the girl, three other figures emerge from the woods, each carrying a different type of gun.

We then see Wen rushing back to her fathers' cabin as she begins to feel uneasy about Leonard and his friends. After speaking to Andrew and Erik through the locked cabin door, the four intruders force their way into the house. With both fathers in a daze, Leonard tells the family that they have a job to do and that it may be the greatest job in the world. He informs the frightened family that they must choose between the options they are providing them. Otherwise, they end their world.

When the four strangers come in with this news, it's hard not to think of them as the four horsemen of the apocalypse. Is little Wen going to be the sacrificial lamb?

