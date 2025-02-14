Know Where Gabriel Macht Is Now After Suits Fame; Actor Dishes on Escapades With Wife Jacinda Barrett

One of the highly acclaimed series, Suits, had an amazing cast, from Patrick J. Adams to Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht. While Macht entertained die-hard fans of the legal drama with his intellect, many are still eager to learn more about his life. However, it seems he prefers to keep his personal life private.

Recently, while speaking to PEOPLE, the actor revealed that he no longer lives in the United States. After filming Suits Season 9, he and his family moved out of the country.

For those who may not know, Gabriel Macht is married to Jacinda Barrett, with whom he shares two children: a 17-year-old daughter, Satine, and a 10-year-old son, Luca. Interestingly, Jacinda Barrett is also an actress, last seen in the horror thriller Hide and Seek.

As for Gabriel Macht, his most recent public appearance was as a presenter at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in 2024.

While fans are eager to know the whereabouts of the Behind Enemy Lines actor, he continues to keep his location a secret. “I don’t tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps. I got out of town, and we’re exploring the world,” he told the outlet.

According to Gabriel Macht, just before the pandemic hit the world, he and his family were living in Manhattan. However, they soon decided to relocate and begin exploring the world.

Macht recalled growing up in Los Angeles before spending several years living in New York. His acting talents have been showcased in various films, including the 2011 movie S.W.A.T.: Firefight and the 2010 hit Love & Other Drugs, along with other highly acclaimed projects.