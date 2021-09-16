Know Your Rights and Claim Them: Malala Yousafzai LAUDS Angelina Jolie for her book on children's rights

Malala Yousafzai has some positive words to say about Angelina Jolie for the latter’s book on children and young people’s rights - Know Your Rights: And Claim Them, which aims at educating the youth of the world regarding their basic rights which, as Malala has put, “are equal in status to that of any adult.”

Taking to her social media platform, the activist has shared her honest take on the book and lauded her friend Jolie for the thoughtful initiative. Stating that she is “proud” of Angelina, Yousafzai has noted that the book would be like a stepping stone for children around the world who are keen to learn about their own rights as global citizens. According to Malala, the book focuses on providing children with the “knowledge they need to stand up to injustice in their own lives and around the world.”

Take a look at Yousafzai’s post:

It isn’t unknown to the world that both Malala and Angelina have actively raised their voices against injustices, especially to raise awareness regarding crimes against children. Last month, Jolie joined Instagram to actively speak against the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. She shared a post where a girl from Afghanistan had written an exclusive letter addressed to her about their plight in the country. The Maleficent star had urged her followers and others to lend their support towards the helpless in Afghanistan.

While appreciating Jolie’s initiative, Malala took the opportunity to educate young people regarding their rights. “No one has the right to harm you, to silence you, to tell you what to think or believe,” Malala penned, urging young people to learn about their rights through the book.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie visits White House to discuss renewal of Violence Against Women Act with officials