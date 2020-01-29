Kobe Bryant death: Emotional Shaquille O’Neal recalls feeling 'sharp' pain after learning the tragic news

One of Kobe's closest friends Shaquille O’Neal has spoken about his friend's shocking and untimely demise. Shaquille O’Neal, who once played on the Lakers with Kobe, spoke about how he learned about the awful news.

The world of Hollywood was left devastated earlier this week when the death news of Lakers legend Kobe Braynt surfaced. From a fitting tribute to grieving on social media, many shared their fond memories with Kobe on social media. Now, one of Kobe's closest friends Shaquille O’Neal has spoken about his friend's shocking and untimely demise. Shaquille O’Neal, who once played on the Lakers with Kobe, spoke about how he learned about the awful news.

Neal said, “I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while…it definitely changes me." Adding, "I didn’t want to believe it…I said to myself, ‘I hope somebody, made this up and it’s not true. I didn’t want to believe it…and then I get all these calls and you finally feel the concern and just, my spirit just left my body.”

Saying that we should never take anything for granted, Neal aded, “I just wish I could be able to say one thing to say to the people that we lost because once you’re gone, you’re gone forever and, you know, we should never take stuff like that for granted." Kobe. 41, lost his life in a horrific helicopter crash. Not just Kobe, but the family also lost their teenage daughter Gianna and seven others.

