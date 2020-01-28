Kobe Bryant Death: Talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon give fitting emotional tribute

Athletes, fans, celebrities from all around the world mourned the great loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Check out the videos below.

The world of basketball lost one of its finest legends, Kobe Bryant, on 26 January, bringing the world of sports to a standstill. The athlete died in a deadly helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old Gianna Bryant as well as seven others. Athletes and fans all around the world mourned this great loss and many took to the streets of Los Angeles to remember Kobe. While the news came around just hours before the Grammys, the Recording Academy and host Alicia Keys paid a fitting tribute. Not just that, talk show hosts who tape their episodes with a live audience also did away with that for one night.

Hosts Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden recorded their Monday shows and remembered Kobe Bryant as they paid an emotional tribute. Jimmy Fallon choked up as he recalled his time with Kobe during their early days when the basketball player was just 17 and Jimmy was 21. Towards the end, Fallon said that when they meet next they will be going for a beer run.

Whereas Kimmel did not host an audience and did a 1-hour special tribute to the player who had appeared on his show at least 15 times. “We don’t have a studio audience here tonight because – going forward with a comedy show didn’t feel right considering what happened yesterday – so I’d like to just speak to you directly." He further went on to talk about the legend and said, "Kobe was — and I know this might not make sense – but he was just the last person you could have ever imagined something like this happening to. He was so strong — and handsome — and smart — and energetic — he was a hero."

Host Ellen DeGeneres teared up as she spoke about Kobe and remembered everyone to celebrate life. Other hosts who paid tribute included James Corden, Conan O'Brien, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin.

