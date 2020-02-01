Kobe Bryant death: Thousands turn out to honour the NBA player as Lakers return to the court in LA

Thousands of fans turned out to honour the Kobe Bryant as his former team Lakers returned to the court in LA for a match. Read on to know more.

The world is still mourning the tragic death of one of the greatest players in NBA history, Kobe Bryant. Ahead of his former team’s first game since his death in a helicopter crash earlier this month, Tens of thousands of Bryant fans flooded the grounds around Staples Center to remember the beloved athlete, Reuters reported. Bryant left his family, friends, team and fans in tears after his sudden death alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. Following his death, NBA had postponed the highly anticipated match between the Lakers and Clippers.

On Friday, January 31, the Lakers dried their eyes and took the court for the first time since Bryant’s death. Donning Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, various fans laid flowers, wrote messaged and lit candles for the 41-year-old. Inside the stadium, Kobe and Gianna's jerseys were placed on the two courtside seats where the pair sat at their last Lakers game. The seats were adorned with red roses to honour the father-daughter duo. Both the teams stood on the court during a pregame tribute to Bryant. The tribute included songs, Kobe highlights and a moving speech by LeBron James.

Bryant and his daughter died in a fatal California helicopter crash on 26 January. The accident ended up killing seven others. According to CNN, nine people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside. No one survived the crash. Bryant was drafted to the NBA straight out of his high school in 1996 and played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He joined the team at the age of 18 and was the youngest player in NBA history at that time. During the course of his remarkable career, the basketball player won five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals for men's basketball.

