Kobe Bryant: Evan Rachel Wood calls the NBA star a rapist post his demise; Gets SLAMMED on social media

Evan Rachel Wood is being slammed on social media for calling NBA star Kobe Bryant a rapist post his demise. Here’s what she had to say.

With her latest tweet about legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood ended up upsetting the fans, who are still trying to come to terms with the basketball player’s tragic death. The actress was slammed on social media after she posted a tweet about Bryant and called him “rapist” just hours after his death. The athlete died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant on January 26 and the world has been mourning his death ever since.

“What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously,” she tweeted. In her comment, the 32-year-old actress referred to an incident from 2003 in which a 19-year-old woman accused Bryant of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room. According to a report by Fox News, following the accusations, the basketball player arrested and charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment.

However, all the charges against Bryant were dropped after the women refused to testify against him in the court and greed to hear Bryant issue and apology in court. Although he did admit that he cheated on his wife, the NBA star said the encounter was consensual. Shortly after she posted the tweet, the actress was slammed on social media for being insensitive. Responding to her tweet, people pointed out that the athlete was never prosecuted in connection with the sexual assault accusations.

Charges were dropped, she was known to target high profile people. No Kobe wasnt perfect he had his demons but we dont know his heart behind closed doors. If god can forgive why cant you all — Maher Mike Meriden (@Capt_MikeM) January 29, 2020

Ummmm.... No his DNA was NOT found on her. Report said nothing about bruises around her neck. She had sex with someone else. Kobe was wrong for cheating on his wife, but that was for them handle as a couple. PERIOD! End of story — Avis Thomas (@AvisTho76499461) January 29, 2020

The family deserves their time to grieve, no matter how ANYONE ELSE feels about any situation in which he was involved. His young children don't deserve to be punished by seeing your words when grieving. They deserve a reprieve at least through the funeral service. — SyronJAG (Jimmy Gish) (@SyronJAG) January 29, 2020

@evanrachelwood you’re a hypocrite. We all love David Bowie but when it suits you and matters to you you can mourn his death but shit on others who were mourning a beloved figure in Los Angeles and the sports world. Where were your tweets about David Bowie then? You’re ridiculous — Eric Flores (@theEricFlores) January 29, 2020

The rape “victim” refused to testify at the trial and the charges were dismissed. Anyone can accuse anyone of anything. He was never found guilty of anything. — VeteranoBJJ (@VeteranoBJJ) January 29, 2020

“Charges were dropped, she was known to target high profile people. No Kobe wasnt perfect he had his demons but we dont know his heart behind closed doors. If god can forgive why cant you all,” a tweet read. “Ummmm.... No his DNA was NOT found on her. Report said nothing about bruises around her neck. She had sex with someone else. Kobe was wrong for cheating on his wife, but that was for them handle as a couple. PERIOD! End of story,” another fan wrote. “The family deserves their time to grieve, no matter how ANYONE ELSE feels about any situation in which he was involved. His young children don't deserve to be punished by seeing your words when grieving. They deserve a reprieve at least through the funeral service,” another tweeted.

Reacting to the outrage, Wood shared a tweet clarifying her original tweet. “Beloveds, this was not a condemnation or a celebration. It was a reminder that everyone will have different feelings and there is room for us all to grieve together instead of fighting. Everyone has lost. Everyone will be triggered, so please show kindness and respect to all,” she wrote. However, her explanation did not stop people from pointing out that it was insensitive to bring the matter up while the NBA player’s family is still grieving the loss.

Read More