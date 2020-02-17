  1. Home
Kobe Bryant: From Jennifer Hudson’s tribute to special jerseys, here’s how NBA honoured Kobe at All Star Game

From Jennifer Hudson’s moving performance to NBA teams donning special jerseys, here’s how Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were honoured at the All-Star Game.
NBA latest All Star Game was all about honouring one of the league’s star basketball player Kobe Bryant. It’s been about a month since Kobe passed away in a tragic helicopter crash, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the world is still mourning the loss. During the latest event, the NBA star was honoured in several ways throughout the night. The game started with Jennifer Hudson’s stirring performance. As Hudson performed a moving rendition of For All We Know, the screen behind her featured pictures of the basketball player with Gigi.

Before the musical performance, Basketball player Magic Johnson delivered a speech, remembering the late NBA legend. “We'll never see another basketball player quite like Kobe, scoring 81 points in one game, scoring 60 points in his last game, and then, winning five NBA championships. But what I'm really proud about when we think about Kobe Bryant... he was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker -- young man won an Oscar -- so we all are hurting,” ET quoted him as sying.

The All-Star players honoured Kobe and his daughter Gigi, who was also a basketball player, by donning special jerseys. All the members of Kobe’s former team, Lakers, wore jerseys with the No. 2 in honor of Gigi. And, on the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo's group wore Bryant's number, 24. In addition to Kobe and Gigi, seven others lost their lives in the crash. During the game, players of both teams wore jersey patches with nine stars, representing the nine lives lost in the accident.

Many of these players honoured the legendary player in their own unique ways. For instance, Devin Booker wore a hoodie featuring the names of Bryant and his daughter. Bam Adebayo’s shoes too featured the player. During the game’s half time show, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and DJ Khaled delivered a performance together. While their performance got the fans all excited, Chance concluded the half time show with an emotional rendition of I Was A Rock.

