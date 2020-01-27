Kobe Bryant: LA Lakers star, his daughter Gianna die in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash, read on to know more.

Retired legendary NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a fatal California helicopter crash. The accident, that killed seven others, took place on Sunday, January 26. Reportedly, the 41-year-old basketball player was expected to attend a basketball game scheduled for noon Sunday. He was expected to coach the game while his daughter was expected to play. According to CNN, nine people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside. While No one survived the crash, Officials refused to identify the victims until all before next-of-kin are provided with the news.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff stated that it received reports of the downed aircraft. LA County Fire Department Capt. informed the reporters that people who saw the aircraft said it was coming down at a fairly significant rate of speed and hit the ground on the hillside. The pictures that were taken shortly after the crash showed fog in the area. Reportedly, an investigation is ongoing, and the National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to the site of the crash.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant started playing basketball when he was just 3-year-old. Following his passion for the game, he went on to become one of the NBA’s greatest players. He was drafted to the NBA straight out of his high school in 1996 and played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He joined the team at the age of 18 and was the youngest player in NBA history at that time. During the course of his remarkable career, the basketball player won five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals for men's basketball. Following a legendary career, Bryant goodbye to the game and retired in April 2016

According to GQ Magazine, Bryant regularly travelled in his helicopter for him, his helicopter was a tool for maintaining his body. Given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his sore back and achy feet, it was difficult for the player to travel by cars for even two hours. Even when he was with his family, the player always travelled by air to make sure he reaches to events all pumped up and fresh.

