Kobe Bryant, an Oscar winner, to be honoured in special tribute at the 92nd Academy Awards

It is only January and Hollywood has already seen some serious high's and low's. While the awards season has brought a whole lot of joy, the horrific news of Kobe Bryant's death triumphed all. The deadly helicopter crash left Kobe, his teenage daughter Gianna and seven others dead on 26 January in Calabasas, California. While grief loomed over the sports community, the basketball legend was paid a fitting tribute by the entertainment industry at the Grammys as well as talk show hosts who held a special tribute.

Now, as Oscars approaches, the Academy Awards will also be paying a special tribute to the Lakers legend. E!News confirmed on Tuesday that the Oscars will honour Kobe in a special segment that is bound to leave some teary-eyed in the audience. For the unversed, apart from being a basketball legend, Kobe also won an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film. Titled Dear Basketball, the film was based on a poem the athlete wrote to announce his retirement from the NBA.

At the time, Kobe in his acceptance speech had said, "This feels better than winning the championship, to be honest with you. Growing up as a kid, I dreamed of winning championships and working really hard to make that dream come true, but then to have something like this seemingly come out of left field."

Kobe's sudden death left celebs and basketball fans around the world in a state of shock. While the accident is still under investigation, millions of fans, including Justin Bieber, have petitioned to change the NBA logo. The Oscars 2020 will be telecast on the morning of February 10 in India.

