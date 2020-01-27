Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Los Angeles Lakers fans are distraught as they pay tribute to the basketball legend

Los Angeles Lakers fans gathered to pay respects at a vigil for the late NBA star Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California

The entire nation went on a shock on Sunday when the news of retired legendary NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna bidding adieu to the world due to a helicopter crash was out. The accident, that killed seven others, took place on Sunday, January 26. Kobe Bryant had gone to attend a basketball game scheduled for noon Sunday. He was expected to coach the game while his daughter was expected to play. According to CNN, no one survived the crash, officials refused to identify the victims until all before next-of-kin are provided with the news.

Many Hollywood and Bollywood stars are in a state of shock to hear this news. Sharing photos of the late 41-year-old basketball player they have expressed their condolences about the demise of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Not only this, Los Angeles Lakers fans gathered to pay respects at a vigil for the late NBA star Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. His fans lit candles near his photos. They all were disheartened on hearing this terrible news. Tears were rolling down their cheeks while they remembered the late NBA star.

Check out the pictures for Los Angeles Lakers fans paying their respects for the late NBA star Kobe Bryant:

Bryant was born in Philadelphia. He started playing basketball when he was just 3-year-old. Following his passion for the game, he went on to become one of the NBA’s greatest players. He was drafted to the NBA straight out of his high school in 1996 and played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He joined the team at the age of 18 and was the youngest player in NBA history at that time.

