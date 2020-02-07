Kobe Bryant public memorial service: From date to venue; here are all the details

The details of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s public memorial service have been announced. Read on to know more about the ceremony.

A memorial service for NBA star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the other seven people who died in the tragic helicopter crash in January, will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24. It was decided to keep the memorial service on that particular date because it coincides with Kobe’s jersey number. The date of "2/24" holds extra significance for the family as 2 was Gianna’s jersey number. It is a way of remembering and honouring the father-daughter-duo who died alongside each other.

A source close to the family told ET that they were initially considering having the ceremony at the LA Coliseum, since it could fit more people considering Kobe had a lot of fans, but they finally decided to have the service the Staples Center. The insider mentioned that the particular venue was a big part of Kobe’s life. The venue can hold about 20,000 people. It has been over two weeks since the news of Kobe Bryant’s death left the world in shock and reality hasn’t gotten any easier to process.

Both Kobe and her daughter were honoured last week as Lakers took the court for the first time since their death for a match against Clippers. From his fans to his team, everyone paid an emotional tribute to the legend in their own way, this also included a performance by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. The two performed their hit song See You Again in honour of the NBA star. Meanwhile, outside the stadium, Tens of thousands of Bryant fans flooded the grounds around Staples Center to remember the beloved athlete, Reuters reported. Donning Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, various fans laid flowers, wrote messaged and lit candles for the 41-year-old.

