Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa breaks silence on husband & daughter's deaths: Can’t imagine life without them

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, made her first public statement after the devastating death of her husband and daughter’s death. She poured her heart out in an emotional post.

The news of Kobe Bryant’s sudden death broke on January 26 and the world is still mourning the loss of the legendary NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. While it has left the fans heartbroken, the reality is unfathomably devastating for Bryant’s family. Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, made her first public statement after her husband’s and daughter’s death by pouring her heart out in a lengthy Instagram post alongside a family picture. In her post, she expressed her heartbreak and also her gratitude for the outpouring of love and condolences by fans and friends.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she wrote alongside the picture which features the basketball star smiling brightly for the camera with his family.

The retired NBA superstar died alongside her daughter Gianna in a fatal California helicopter crash. The accident killed seven others. Nine people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside and no one survived the crash. Further in her caption, Vanessa spoke about the other people who lost their lives in the crash. “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. Stating that she cannot imagine a life with her husband and daughter, she wrote, “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.”

Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” she added. She concluded her post by requesting privacy while they greave their loss. “Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me,” she wrote.

Before sharing the post on January 29, Vanessa changed her Instagram profile picture to one showing the basketball legend and Gianna sharing a tender moment. The photo is from Bryant's final NBA All-Star Game which took place in 2016. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant married in 2001. A week before the helicopter crash, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first time they met. ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant, an Oscar winner, to be honoured in special tribute at the 92nd Academy Awards

