Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant announces fund to support the rest of the families affected by chopper crash

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has set up a fund to financially support families affected by the tragic chopper crash that killed nine people including her husband and daughter. Read on to know more.

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant has set up a foundation to help the families affected by the tragic helicopter crash which ended up killing her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The retired NBA superstar died alongside her daughter in a fatal California helicopter crash. The accident killed seven others. Nine people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside and no one survived the accident. Three days after the death of her husband, Vanessa made her first public statement after the devastating incident.

She poured her heart out in a lengthy Instagram post alongside a family picture. In the caption, she announced that Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families who lost their loved ones in the accident. “To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me.”

In her post, she expressed her heartbreak and also her gratitude for the outpouring of love and condolences by fans and friends. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she wrote.

Stating that she cannot imagine a life with her husband and daughter, she wrote, “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.” She concluded her post by requesting privacy while they greave their loss. “Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.

