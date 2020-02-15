Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa shares heartfelt Valentine’s Day post for him

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa posted a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message for the late husband and her daughter Gianna Bryant. Read on to know more.

Vanessa Bryant sent all her love to her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna on Valentine’s Day. Continuing to mourn the devastating loss, Vanessa shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram, remembering her “forever Valentine” and her daughter. “To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre,” she wrote. The NBA superstar died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26 and left the world in tears.

Vanessa was married to Kobe for 18 years and the two share 4 daughters together. “Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo,” she added in the caption alongside video featuring her with Kobe and Tell Him by Ms. Lauryn Hill playing in the background. The NBA legend is survived by his wife and three daughters, Natalia (17), Bianka (3), and 7-month-old Capri. Kobe was laid to rest with his daughter in a private funeral on February 7.

Check out the post here:

A public memorial service will be conducted for the two basketball players and the other seven people who died in the tragic helicopter crash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24. It was decided to keep the memorial service on that particular date because it coincides with Kobe’s jersey number. The date of ‘2/24’ holds extra significance for the family as 2 was Gianna’s jersey number, ET reported. It is a way of remembering and honouring the father-daughter-duo who died alongside each other. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute in honour of the basketball icon during NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place on 16 January.

