Kobe Bryant: Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth deliver a stirring See You Again tribute at Lakers game

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth perform See You Again as part of an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Lakers game read on to know more.

It has been over a week since the news of Kobe Bryant’s death left the world in shock and reality hasn’t gotten any easier to process. On January 31, the Lakers dried their eyes and took the court for the first time since Bryant’s death for a match against Clippers. And even though Bryant did not attend the game, he was the star of the night. From his fans to his team, everyone paid an emotional tribute to the legend in their own way, this also included a performance by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. Khalifa and Puth gave a stirring performance honouring the NBA star, ET reported.

The two performed their hit song See You Again. For the unversed, the song was released in 2005 as part of the Furious 7 soundtrack. In the film, it featured as part of a tribute scene dedicated to late actor Paul Walker. And the song had the exact same effect on the audience sitting in the stadium as it had on the audience sitting in the theatres back in 2005. The Lakers game began with Usher singing Amazing Grace.

Bryant left the world in tears after his sudden death alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. Following his death, NBA had postponed the highly anticipated match between the Lakers and Clippers. To honour the two, Kobe and Gianna's jerseys were placed on the two courtside seats where the pair sat at their last Lakers game. The seats were adorned with red roses to honour the father-daughter duo. Both the teams stood on the court during a pregame tribute to Bryant. The tribute included songs, Kobe highlights and a moving speech by LeBron James.

Meanwhile, ahead of his former team’s first game since his death in a helicopter crash earlier this month, Tens of thousands of Bryant fans flooded the grounds around Staples Center to remember the beloved athlete, Reuters reported. Donning Los Angeles Lakers jerseys, various fans laid flowers, wrote messaged and lit candles for the 41-year-old.

Read More