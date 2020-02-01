Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints are on display at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood for fans to pay homage

For the unversed, on Sunday, basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others got killed in a helicopter crash. Read on to know more.

A few days ago, the entertainment industry jolted awake to the news of Kobe Bryant's death. For the unversed, on Sunday, Bryant, 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed when the helicopter crashed in the hills in the Calabasas area. All week, celebs have been taking to their respective social media handles to pay homage to the legendary basketball player. Bryan was 41 years old at the time of his death and he is survived by his wife, Vanessa and 3 daughters. The helicopter was bound for Camarillo. They were heading to the Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna for a tournament.

And now, we have learned in the wake of his tragic death, TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California has put L. A. Lakers star's foot and handprints on display so that his fans can pay respects. Along with the prints, there is a large photo of him placing his hands in the cement during the event. For the unversed, his hands and footprints were apparently immortalized in cement in the year 2011. As per the latest news, the company that owned the helicopter was not having the license to fly in foggy condition. However, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Check out the photo of the TCL theatre:

