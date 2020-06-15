Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant blocks fan accounts on Instagram, says had to do it for 'our own healing'

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant revealed that since the basketball player's death, social media has become a difficult place to be.

Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant opened up about blocking fan Instagram pages over the weekend. The NBA star's wife revealed that since the basketball player's death, social media has become a difficult place to be on. Especially since photo after photo on her feed are of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna Bryant who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash this year in January.

Vanessa took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thx so much for all the (love). @nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it's been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages."

While Vanessa's Instagram profile was public earlier, she has now gone private on the photo-sharing app. She further added, "We (love) you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don't appreciate your (love)," she concluded. Vanessa also revealed that blocking fan pages on Instagram has "helped change the algorithm."

On February 24, 2020, fans, friends and family members gathered inside the Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna. Vanessa’s heartbreaking speech about her late husband left everyone in tears. In her speech, she said the two had hoped to grow old together.

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant Memorial: Vanessa Bryant delivers tearful eulogy; Says she and Kobe had hoped to grow old together

Along with Kobe and Gianna, seven others also died in the crash including the helicopter's pilot.

Share your comment ×