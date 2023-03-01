Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant gets nearly $29 millions as she settles helicopter crash photos lawsuit

The Los Angeles County has agreed to pay Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant and their three daughters – Natalia, Bianca, and Capri - a sum of almost $29 million dollars, as she settled the lawsuit over the helicopter crash photos, confirmed ET. This also included the $15 million that the jury awarded them last year. Apart from Vanessa Bryant, her co-plaintiff Christopher Chester was also given a sum of $15 million.

As per ET, Vanessa’s lawyer Luis Li said that on Tuesday, February 28, Vanessa’s fight for justice for the late basketball star, their late daughter Gianna, along with all the other families who lost people in the horrific helicopter crash in 2020, finally came to an end.

Why did Vanessa Bryant file a lawsuit?

In January 2020, former basketball star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash. Post this unfortunate incident, some employees from the LA County’s fire and sheriff departments shared some graphic pictures showing human remains from the crash site.

Upon learning this, the late Kobe Bryant’s wife and businesswoman Vanessa sued for negligence and invasion of privacy. She won the trial in August 2022, and the jury agreed to reward her with $16 million. However, it was later reduced to $15 million, citing clerical error.

According to the documents obtained by ET yesterday, the LA County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay the Bryant family a sum of $28.85 millions to settle the lawsuit, along with any potential future claims by Vanessa and her three daughters.

Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram post for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant

Although Vanessa did not make any statement in the press after winning the trial in August 2022, she did take to Instagram to express herself. She posted a picture of Kobe and Gianna and wrote a heartfelt caption saying that it was all for Kobe and Gianna, and that she loved them.

