Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa seeks damages, says his earnings could have been 'hundreds of millions of dollars'

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna were among nine killed in a helicopter crash, including the pilot, in California on 26 January, 2020.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit and is seeking almost 'hundreds of millions of dollars' after her husband and teen daughter's sudden demise in January this year. Kobe, daughter Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash, including the pilot, in California on 26 January. Vanessa has filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and the pilot that was in control of the helicopter.

While the lawsuit was submitted in February, E!News has revealed that Vanessa's attorney has now filed a 72-paged wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the lawsuit, her attorney has stated that Island Express Helicopters, its agents and employees including the deceased pilot, had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances."

As per the report, the lawsuit does not reveal the specific amount of damages. However, the lawsuit reads, "Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars." Vanessa, "seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper."

The lawsuit also accuses the pilot of not taking enough precautions despite knowing about the cloudy conditions while flying. Island Express has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The Lakers player's death as well as his 13-year old daughter Gianna's untimely demise sent shock waves across the world. Other victims included John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester and Christina Mauser.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×