Kobe & Gianna Memorial: Vanessa Bryant pays her tribute; says God knew they couldn't live without each other

Vanessa Bryant for the first time post her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's tragic death spoke in public at the memorial in Los Angeles.

The late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant was teary-eyed as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant for the first time post her husband and daughter's tragic death spoke in public at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The venue was packed with fans of the Lakers star who had gathered to attend the memorial of the NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant said in her tribute that she fondly remembers her daughter, Gianna's infectious and warm smile and called her late husband Kobe the "MVP of girl dads."

The Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter passed away tragically in a helicopter crash. The news of the Basketball star and his daughter Gianna's untimely demise had shocked the fans and friends of the Bryant family. At the Kobe & Gianna Bryant memorial, Vanessa makes a point to add that God knew, Kobe and Gianna couldn't live without each other on this earth and so God brought them together home to heaven. Vanessa Bryant spoke about her late daughter Gianna, 13, that she would have been a very loving and caring mother, as she was very maternal even when she was a little girl.

The teary-eyed Vanessa Bryant fondly remembers Gianna as her lovely girl 'Gigi' and says that they will miss many milestones of her life. Vanessa adds that she wants her daughters to know that Kobe was a loving, caring and an amazing father and husband. She adds that Kobe was a kind man who wanted to teach the younger generations to be better in every way possible.

