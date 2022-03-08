Kodak Black shoots his shot at dating Kim Kardashian in new post amid Kanye West divorce

Rapper Kodak Black is taking a shot in an attempt to get Kim Kardashian's attention on social media. The rapper recently made headlines after Super Bowl LVI when news broke that he had taken a bullet to his leg after a party at a Hollywood nightclub following Justin Beiber's performance. Many celebs were part of the crowd at the event including the Love Yourself singer, his wife Hailey and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a new Instagram post, Black imitated the KUWTK alum's latest iconic Balenciaga ensemble from Fashion Week. The rapper wrapped caution tape around his neck and wrote in the caption, "You Need A Real N—a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae , Ain’t Even Gone Play Real Gangsta," as he tagged Kim in the post. The Kardashian sister, on the other hand, has been enjoying her singledom as she was legally declared solo on March 4 and subsequently dropped her last name "West" from her social media accounts.

Check out Kodak Black's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Black has asked Kim K to date him. Back in 2018, as per Page Six, the rapper had reached out to the reality TV star when her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West was "on some stupid s—t" according to Black.

However, a romance with Kim might not be possible for Black as the SKIMS founder is reportedly in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. The couple has been spotted on many dinner dates together and has stuck with each other through the many Kanye West online attacks on the pair while the Donda rapper stays adamant about wanting to bring his family back together.

