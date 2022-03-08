Kodi Smit-McPhee RESPONDS to Sam Elliot's dig at his film Power of The Dog: Good luck to him

Kodi Smit-McPhee has responded to recent criticism of Sam Elliot's on his movie The Power of the Dog. The movie which was released on Netflix last year, received widespread praise. Smit-McPhee was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Peter Gordon.

The themes and deconstruction of toxic masculinity in The Power of the Dog were remarkable. Many believe it to be one of the finest films of the year, making it a contender for the Academy Awards. However, the film did not go down well with everyone. Sam Elliot, an actor well renowned for his appearances in Westerns and his trademark Southern drawl, is one of its biggest adversaries. Elliot slammed The Power of the Dog, calling it a "piece of s***" and chastised Campion for attempting a narrative set in the ancient American West.

However, when Variety asked Smit-McPhee about Elliot's remarks, he responded in a remarkably quick and adult manner. He also found the entire thing humorous, since many people thought Elliot's comments were both out of line and out of touch, particularly given the shifting environment of Western movies. McPhee said as per Screenrant, "Nothing. 'Cause I'm a mature being and I'm passionate about what I do. And I don't really give energy to anything outside of that. If anything, I just have a little bit of a laugh. But yeah, good luck to him."

Interestingly, the landscape of the Western genre has changed in the twenty-first century, and The Power of the Dog is one of the few standouts, including fresh themes and cliché subversions. There's no reason to suppose Elliot's vitriol-laced tweets will have an impact on the film's Oscar prospects or the emerging genre. The Power of the Dog has received a slew of accolades this awards season, and it should go without saying that Campion's New Zealand upbringing should not have played a role in her crafting a picture set in the American West.

