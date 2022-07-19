Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar says THIS when asked what he'd do if Chris Rock joked about Twinkle Khanna

Will Smith and Chris Rock's infamous Oscars 2022 slap controversy has made it as a Rapid Fire question on Koffee With Karan 7! After the combos of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor enthralled fans, the eccentric duo of Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu are the next guests on Karan Johar's talk show, and they come serving some piping hot tea.

The new KWK 7 promo which just dropped, featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, promises belly-aching laughter through and through. During the Rapid Fire round, a question KJo throws at Akshay is: "If Chris Rock made a joke about Tina (Twinkle Khanna), what would you do?" To this, AK hilariously answered, "I would pay for his funeral." Kumar's response left Samantha and Karan in splits and doesn't come as much a surprise given how confidently witty Twinkle is in her own might. For the unversed, it was after Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, that the Oscar winner came on stage and proceeded to shockingly slap the actor-comedian, before yelling "Take my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

You can watch the latest exciting Koffee With Karan 7 promo featuring Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu - drops on July 21 - HERE.

Looks like Akshay Kumar definitely has his eyes set on the coveted Koffee Hamper and is no filters attached to his "funnybones" replies!

