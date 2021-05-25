Kofi Kingston PRAISES 'phenomenal' WWE Champion Bobby Lashley: I'm looking forward to mixing it up with him

In a recent interview, Kofi Kingston showed his deep admiration for Bobby Lashley by speaking about the 44-year-old wrestler's inspiring "underdog" journey to earn the WWE Championship.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, the unexpected main event spotlight on Kofi Kingston, with The New Day member winning against both his old nemesis Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the same night, came as a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe. This week's WWE Raw saw Bobby and his The Hurt Business partner MVP playing spoilsports by interfering in Kofi and Drew McIntyre's thrilling WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match leading to a disqualification.

However, WWE official Adam Pearce informed Kingston and McIntyre that they will have the same match next week where the winner will challenge Bobby for the WWE Championship at next month's Hell in a Cell. With Kofi's inclusion into the WWE title scene, fans are indeed excited for the 'Summer of Kofi' to take over. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kingston stated that his objective isn't to duplicate his KofiMania run aka WrestleMania 35 when the 39-year-old wrestler won his first WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan much to the fans' wishes.

Instead, Kofi wants a chance again to show that he can indeed be a main event star while also showcasing how he's a multidimensional talent that is unlike anyone else on the roster. Instead of just being a one-hit-wonder as world champ, Kingston, if given the chance to be a two-time champion is more than ready to show the world another gear.

Kofi noted how you're never sure about "how much time you're going to get" in WWE and hence "you have to maximise what you’re given in a way that is unique, entertaining and memorable." That is what Kingston's plan is in his current pursuit for the WWE Championship, to control things he has the power to control which is making all his segments can't miss television. This is irrespective of what WWE's plans are with Kofi, behind the scenes and whether a 'Summer of Kofi' remains a priority for the wrestling company or not.

Moreover, Kingston was all praises for Bobby as he shared that his matchups with both Lashley and Drew leave plenty to be explored as he's had limited history with both wrestlers surprisingly and brings an entirely different skill set to complement Bobby and Drew. "It feels really fresh. And we're all underdogs. Look at Bobby's journey to the title. Bobby's grinded for so long to get to this point. He stepped away from WWE, came back with a vengeance and he found his way to the WWE championship," Kofi deeply admired his potential HIAC opponent before adding, "I know how hard he's worked to get to this point and I have a lot of respect for him. Bobby is a phenomenal champion and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with him."

Check out Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match announcement for next week's WWE Raw below:

Meanwhile, Hell in a Cell takes place on June 20.

