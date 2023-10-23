Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 428: Komi wants to kiss AGAIN; everything we know so far

Komi took almost ten days to process everything that had happened with Tadano. The fact that these two had kissed in the school was something that she could digest. In fact, it was the part where she wanted to kiss again that was troubling her. A new chapter is lined up with a release date for the week. Thus, here is everything we know about the next outing, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 428, so far!

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 428: Previous episode recap and what to expect next?

The title of the last chapter of Komi Can't Communicate was 'Cool.' This episode started ten days after Komi and Tadano had shared the kiss. It was on several occasions that the girl found herself thinking of the kiss. And it turned out that she wanted to experience the same thing with Tadano once again. But suddenly, she also started weeping at the fact that she had become such an immoral person by thinking of all this.

On the next day, Komi makes the decision to act cool and not let her thoughts affect her. Even Tadano was taken aback by the cool Komi demeanor. By the end of the chapter, there was a moment when Tadano and Komi were all alone. But the two decided to take things cool because of the embarrassment.

The next chapter is expected to continue this storyline. It was evident that even Tadano loved kissing Komi. However, neither of them wanted to make it too obvious. Thus, Tadano will certainly try to make a conversation so that things cool down between the two. It will be interesting to see what comes next after this!

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 428: Release date and where to read

The next chapter of KCC is in line with a release date. As per the schedule of Viz Media, the next outing is set to arrive on the screens on October 25, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

