Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 429: New love sparks between Lola and Shiota; release date, where to read and more

At first, Komi could not understand why Lola was looking so upset. Even as the girl explained that everything in her school was working perfectly well, Komi was confused about why she was dreading going there. But it was at the end of the chapter that we saw her enjoying school now that Shiota was there. Here is what we know about the upcoming outing, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 429. Read on!

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 429: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter does not project any particular delays. Thus, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 429 comes out on November 1, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

While the last panel of the chapter read 'to be continued,' new chapters of Komi Can't Communicate rarely move with the same storyline. The one with Lola and Shiota is expected to pick up in a new chapter, but the next one. This time around, fans can hope to see Komi back at the forefront. And this time, the kissing storyline is the most anticipated to come up.

The two of them had shared a kiss on the school premises. However, Komi wanted to take more of this experience with Tadano. It will be interesting to see what the next plot of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 429 brings to the table.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 429: Previous chapter recap

The title of the previous chapter of Komi Can't Communicate was Confused feelings. In this chapter, we meet with Lola Michisato, one of the local elementary school students who had been walking on a rainy day all by herself. Komi happened to bump into her, only to see that she was not looking cheerful or happy enough. Komi finally went on to spark the conversation and came to know that she had to be in the cram school at this point.

She told her that every day her mom drops her to school and comes back two hours later. But she has never wanted to go. She then realized that crying was not going to solve anything and she left. In the last panel of the chapter, we see that Lola is now enjoying her time in the cram school as Shiota was there too. She really started to acknowledge the presence of this boy around her.

It will be interesting to see what the dynamic between the two comes out to be as the story progresses. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

