Korean stars Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's home DEMOLISHED; Here's what replaces the USD 11.6 million mansion

Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's rumoured lovenest has been demolished. The Descendants of the Sun couple divorced last July and a report has revealed what the mansion will be replaced with.

South Korean stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce came through in July last year. The Descendants of the Sun couple were rumoured to be residing in Seoul's Yongsan-guu when they were married. However, it has now been reported that the ex-couple's lovenest has been torn down. The Korean Herald reported Joong Ki purchased the property in January 2017. He shelled out KRW10 billion at the time for the two-story with a basement Itaewon property. It has now been revealed that the property was demolished in February 2020.

According to Hong Kong-based news outlet South China Morning Post, the house was demolished and will be replaced with a new building by June 2021. The outlet reports that the property has a construction sign which reveals the property remains under Joong-ki's name. The details also revealed a rebuilding permit with the actor’s plans for the house.

An AllKPop report revealed that the mansion will be replaced with a house consisting of 3 basement floors and 2 above-ground floors. Joong-Ki's label refused to comment on the development. "It is his personal business, so we cannot comment," a representative was quoted. The South Korean media has also reported that Joong-Ki has purchased a luxury stay in Hawaii. Sources have revealed that the estate values at USD 2.8 million. It is believed the property would be his holiday house.

On the work front, Song Joong-ki recently returned from South Korea after filming for his film Bogota. The actor was forced to stop filming owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Ever since his return, he has been under quarantine. Apar from Bogota, the actor is set to appear in Season of You and Me.

