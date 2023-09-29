Kourtney Kardashian addresses the ' Not Kourtney' group chat amid feud with Kim Kardashian

In the aftermath of the Season 4 highest quality of 'The Kardashians,' Kourtney Kardashian discovered herself in the spotlight yet again, this time regarding the infamous 'Not Kourtney' group chat on September 28. Following a specifically explosive telephone name together with her more youthful sister Kim Kardashian inside the highest quality episode, a fan could not withstand inquiring approximately this exciting organization chat on Kourtney's Instagram publication.

Kourtney's guard for her loyal friend

The fan directed a query to one of Kourtney's buddies, Allie Rizzo Sartiano, asking if she became a part of the Not Kourtney group text with Kim. Kourtney unexpectedly chimed in to clarify, pointing out, “I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking.” She did not hesitate to guard her loyal friends whilst another fan speculated that they possibly wouldn't admit to being part of the organization chat, reassuring her, My buddies are journey or die.

Allie Rizzo Sartiano joined the banter, responding to Kourtney's remark with humor, saying, kourtneykardash we ride at dawn, she joked.

This brand new change comes amidst an ongoing feud between Kourtney and her sister Kim, which turned into prominently featured in the Season Four surest. The cellphone call between the 2 sisters becomes extreme, with Kourtney candidly expressing her unfiltered emotions to Kim, “It happened. We are where we’re at. There’s nothing else I could say, but I totally understand.

Kourtney expressing unhappiness with Kim

“I hear you. I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that the experience hurt you,”, with Kourtney expressing unhappiness with Kim and accusing her of using her 2022 wedding ceremony as a commercial enterprise possibility. However, there seems to be a glimmer, as Kim ultimately apologized to Kourtney at some point in an emotional verbal exchange in a preceding episode. They recounted the hurt brought about and regarded transport ahead.

As the drama keeps unfolding in the Kardashian world, lovers are left eagerly looking forward to the next twists and turns in this captivating circle of relatives saga.

