Kourtney Kardashian admits making the 'first move' on Travis Barker: He was taking a long time

In the first episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian discusses how she and fiancé Travis Barker eventually discovered love after being friends for years. While neither of them is hesitant about their public shows of affection, Kourtney has confessed that she was the one who made the first move on the Blink-182 drummer.

"I was definitely always attracted to Travis. He was taking a long time [to kiss me]," Kourtney, 42, reveals in the first episode, after explaining that they became closer during the pandemic. Kourtney and Rob met up for a movie night, but after failing to make a move, she tells how she went in for the kill. She explained as per Daily Mail, "I was like, I don't have time for this movie marathon. So, I made the first move." Earlier in the episode, Kourtney also said, "Travis is my boyfriend. Our homes are a block away from each other. He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years."

Kim and Khloé, on the other hand, are keen to point out that they had predicted it for years and had previously pushed Kourtney to 'hook up' with Travis. However, Kourtney and Travis startled fans earlier this month when they married in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, albeit the marriage is not legally binding since they got married without a licence.

As per Daily Mail, the duo walked the red carpet in similar all-black ensembles before Barker, who also wore a bright pink jacket, hit the stage to perform, with the site stating that they afterwards held a wedding ceremony at 1.30 am in a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

