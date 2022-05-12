Kourtney Kardashian admits she 'hysterically cried' after breaking her engagement ring from Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has admitted that after breaking her engagement ring, she wept for 'hours.' The reality personality, 43, who engaged Travis Barker, 46, in October, was shocked when she stepped on her USD 1 million diamond sparkler by mistake.

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney spoke up to her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, who had realised her engagement ring was gone. Kourtney accepted Travis' proposal on The Kardashians' fourth episode, which she dubbed a "fairy tale," even though it didn't sit well with her three children with Scott Disick. As per Daily Mail, Kris questioned her why she wasn't wearing her ring in the most recent scene, to which she answered to which she replied "it's getting fixed."

Kourtney then spoke about what happened, saying: "It's probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life. I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like thinking it would be safe right next to me." She further said, "I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours, and then I called Travis. I was like, 'I did something really, really bad."

The influencer, who has three children with ex-partner Scott: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, felt particularly worse about the mishap since Travis had helped design the ring. It comes after Kris made it plain that she is keeping her mouth closed about her oldest daughter Kourtney's forthcoming wedding to Travis.

