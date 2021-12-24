Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Disick twin in trench coats in pre Christmas selfies

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick are all set for the holiday season and before the festivities begin, the mother-daughter duo was spotted posing for a series of mirror selfies while wearing trench coats. Sharing their photos together, Kourtney in her captions mentioned, "Pandkourt" which is also the name of their joint TikTok account.

Penelope Disick proved that she is a 'mini me' of her mother Kourtney Kardashian in the recent photos that the duo posed together in. In a series of mirror selfies, Kourtney was seen wearing a textured white coat that was consisted of metallic silver material. As for Penelope, Kourt's daughter looked no less than a diva herself as she posed wearing a tan Gucci trench coat.

Both Penelope and Kourtney were seen giving some adorable expressions in the photos and fans couldn't get enough of this sweet pre-Christmas treat. Their photos received a lot of love from Kourtney's friends and family as well. Khloe commented on the post and wrote, "The best." Also, Kourtney's close friend Simon Huck left a comment on Penelope's look saying, "P’s look is strong."

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

The Christmas celebrations began quite early on at Kourtney's house and the Poosh founder has been giving us a glimpse of the same through her Instagram posts. From the Christmas decor to the festive treats, Kourtney also dropped a photoshoot of herself dressed in a Christmas-ey attire.

Recently, Kardashian also enjoyed a Disneyland getaway with fiance Travis Barker. The duo was accompanied by their sons, Reign Disick and Landon Barker for the same.

