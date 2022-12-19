Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick host son Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah; Check out who attended

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick recently came together for a celebration as they hosted a bash to celebrate their eldest son, Mason Disick's 13th birthday with family and friends at a bar mitzvah party on December 17. Kardashian and Disick who have been separated since 2015 arrived separately for the bash which was held in West Hollywood.

As reported by E! Scott Disick arrived for the party with his and Kourtney's youngest son, Reign Disick. The party was attended by all the key members of the Kardashian family including Kourtney's sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian. The Good American also took to Instagram to give an inside look at the party as she posed with Mason's sister Penelope Disick, 10, and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, 9. Sharing photos from the party, Khloe wrote, "Mazel Tov Mason!!!" The girls and I attempted to take some pics." The birthday bash was also attended by Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner along with momager Kris Jenner.

Kourtney and Scott's birthday wishes for Mason

Mason received adorable birthday tributes from both his parents on social media. While Scott wrote on his own Instagram Story, "Happy birthday 2 my better half. Love you mason", Kourtney shared a childhood photo of Mason with his little brother Reign who also shares the same birthday. The Poosh founder wrote, "December 14th… one of the best days of my life. Twice and forever. my birthday boys."

Kourtney who is now married to Travis Barker shares her three kids with ex Scott Disick and the duo have been co-parenting them for years now. Barker was seen missing from Mason's birthday celebrations. Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October 2021 and got married for the third time, following a just-for-fun ceremony in Las Vegas, in May this year.