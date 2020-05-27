Kourtney Kardashian and the Kardashian and Jenner family shower Scott Disick with love on his birthday

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick receives birthday wishes from Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and others as he turns 37.

Scott Disick ringed in his 37th birthday yesterday and received a lot of love from ex Kourtney Kardashian and the entire Kardashian and Jenner family. Kourtney and Scott started dating back in 2006. They have three kids together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The couple parted ways after nine years of togetherness and called it quits in 2015 but are still good friends. Despite their break up, there is no bad blood between the former lovers and their families. Kourtney Kardashian's family has always been supportive of Scott Disick and even after their split, the Kardashian ad Jenner family has sent love for him on his birthday.

Reportedly, the Karjenners had Scott Disick's back even after his rehab episode when the American model checked himself into rehab and left two weeks later post his pictures were leaked on the internet. While people speculated that Scott headed to the rehab because of substance abuse, his manager cleared it out that it was because of his mental state that he wished to check into a rehab. He explained that after he lost both his parents in a gap of three months, with his mother's demise in October 2013 and his father's death in January 2014, Scott has had a tough time sinking in the fact and has been trying to evade it but he finally decided to seek therapy for it. The allegations continued but Kourtney's family always stood for him. They called him up often to keep a check on him and ask how was he doing.

Scott Disick turned 37 yesterday and Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner was the first one to pay tribute early Tuesday. The 64-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared a collage of pictures with Scott Disick. "Happy birthday Scott!!! You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family!" Kris Jenner captioned her picture. "Thank you for your sense of adventure and for always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo," she added.

Check it out:

Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian too was all hearts for Scott Disick on his birthday. Khloe shared a number of pictures and a video to wish Scott on his big day. "Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic," Khloe wrote. "You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live Forever family! I love you long time!" she went on to add. It seems like Khloe shares a great bond with Scott as she posted many adorable pictures with him. She also called him her brother and sent him good wishes.

Check out Khloe's post here:

Kim Kardashian was also one of them to wish Scott on his birthday. She took to her Twitter account and shared a few pictures with Scott wishing him on his 37th. "Happy birthday Scott Disick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother, and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you," Kim Kardashian tweeted.

Check it out:

Happy Birthday @ScottDisick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you pic.twitter.com/L7Te0ZEqMw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2020

Kylie Jenner also shared an Instagram story wishing Scott on his birthday. "Happy Birthday @letthelordbewith you. We love you," Kylie wrote as she shared a picture of Scott Disick and tagged the American model.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian escaped to the desert for a three day trip with her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. One of the pictures shows Kourtney soaking the sun as she poses in the sand wearing an earth coloured two-piece outfit. Another picture shows her and the kids sitting on horsebacks and exploring parts of the desert. While a source close to Kourtney revealed that she took a three day trip with her kids to detox herself, another insider said that Scott Disick joined Kourtney and the kids to celebrate his birthday. However, Scott is seen nowhere in the pictures shared by her on Instagram.

Check out her pictures:

Also Read: Kourtney, Kim and the other Kardashians support Scott Disick after he returns from his rehab stay

Credits :Getty Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×