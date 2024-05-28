Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick's Son Mason Joins Instagram

It’s an exciting moment for fans of the Kardashian family, particularly Kourtney Kardashian fans. As Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest son steps into the world of social media. After years of staying out of the spotlight, Mason Disick has finally joined Instagram.

His Instagram debut is a big deal for the Kardashian family and his relatives. Yes, his first few posts have already attracted a lot of attention, along with reactions from his famous aunts. Let’s check out his first few posts and how mommy Kourtney Kardashian reacted to Mason’s Insta debut.

Mason's Instagram debut

On May 25, 2024, Mason Disick launched his Instagram account, sharing a series of posts. He has already posted a couple of pictures, showcasing his stylish outfits and family moments. In his first post, Mason can be seen posing on a balcony. He is wearing a black T-shirt, khaki green baggy pants, and a cap covering his face.

The post, his style, and his aesthetic reflect that he is definitely a GenZ baby.

How mommy Kourtney reacted on her son’s Instagram account

Kourtney was emotional about her son’s social media debut. She shared her thoughts on her Instagram Stories, linking Mason’s post. She wrote, “My first baby is on insta, and I’m not OK.” Mason’s Instagram was eagerly awaited, especially after his brief and unauthorized social media appearance in 2020.

Back then, when he was ten years old, he secretly opened Instagram and TikTok accounts. Both accounts went viral super soon. But his parents decided to shut them down. Later, in an interview with Vogue Paris, Kourtney explained that Mason secretly created these accounts. However, they took them down swiftly to ensure his safety and privacy. And, now the teen boy is back on Instagram with his parent’s permission.

Mason’s other two posts

In his next post, Mason shared a series of photos with the caption “Fam.” It was a carousal post including a picture of him and his friends holding shopping bags from Jaded London. The other picture was of him walking through the streets of Soho, New York City, with his younger sister, Penelope Disick. The siblings were also enjoying sweet desserts together beside a brick wall.

Mason also posted a bathroom selfie with his younger brother, Reign Disick who is nine years old. Mason captioned this post as “🪞 pics is all we know.”

Khloe and Kim were elated on Mason’s Insta debut

Mason’s aunts were particularly emotional about his Instagram debut. Kim and Khloe Kardashian shared their reactions in the comment box. Kim and Khloe are also known, for their massive following so social media. Khloe wrote, “I can’t believe this is happening.” Khloe’s comment shows how amazed she is at how much Mason has grown up and that he now has his own Insta account. Time really does fly.

Khloe also took to her Instagram Stories to express her surprise. She shared Mason’s first photo with a caption filled with emotional emojis, saying, “I can’t believe my @masondisick is on Insta. The one who named us KiKi and KoKo is a legit teenager.” Aunt Kim also commented on Mason’s Instagram debut. “You’re really on Instagram 🥹”

