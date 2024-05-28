Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Teenage Son Joins Instagram; See Here

Calling it a Kardashian Inc. 2.0, the new-generation Kardashians are coming forward and at the forefront is the 14-year-old Mason Disick, son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Mason had come online this year and now he is on Instagram with some interesting pictures.

At the Social media site, Mason took his fans for a brief tour of many aspects of his life through pictures at the weekend. Typically youthful, he took selfies and posted pictures of himself in casual clothes, surrounded by all things that look cool to a teenager. Mason was dressed in nonchalant style wearing a baseball cap, a black T-shirt, baggy green pants and a relaxed pose leaning on one of the wooden pillars of a verandah that overlooks a calm water body such as a lake. The photos are comical and at the same time have a glamorously defiant attitude that can only be a Kardashian.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian Celebrate Nephew's Rite of Passage

Needless to say, the fans and followers of the Kardashian family would be delighted to see more of Mason’s story, and judging by the comment section, Mason’s famous aunts were probably squealing.

Khloé Kardashian, 39, said: “I can’t believe this is happening,” while Kim Kardashian, 43, gushed: “You’re really on Instagram. ” The feelings expressed by the sisters about Mason’s new account represent not only the pride they have in their nephew but also the amazement that comes with the rite of passage he has undergone.

Khloé also shared even more thoughts on Mason joining the platform on her Instagram Stories. “I can’t believe my @masondisick is on insta. The one who named us KiKi and KoKo is a legit teenager,” she wrote over the first photo her nephew shared, along with several emotional emojis. It also established a sense of unity between the three of them, which is why Khloé included Mason’s childhood nickname for her and Kim.

Mason’s second IG post with the caption ‘Fam’ saw her accompany the reality star offspring with friends, all holding shopping bags from Jaded London. The photo is full of youthful friendship, and there’s the early sign of fashion interest that seems to be in the DNA of the Kardashian family.

One of the photos from that post depicted Mason walking in SoHo with his 11-year-old sister, Penelope Disick. Both the siblings seemed to be comfortable and chic, which has become a characteristic attribute of the Kardashians. By observing their daily life, fans get a chance to see the new generation of Kardashian-Jenners and how they start building their careers.

Mason’s Instagram Adventures: Bonding with Siblings and Showcasing His Style

Mason Disick is determined to keep fans of his family updated with his exploits and the laughter shared among his and his siblings’ companionship. Recently, Mason has been very close to his 9-year-old younger brother, Reign Disick, and they even posted a photo from the bathroom together. The candid shot is a nice picture of two brothers making a silly face for a photograph, thus reflecting their proximity. Mason then shared a few pictures with a couple of friends and what he supposed followers wanted to see his everyday life.

Mason cannot be accused of being dormant in the social media front since it has been active in the activity. Formerly, the teenager attended to the media only once in March when he appeared on his aunt’s Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian. In a particular photo, Mason chose to dress in all-denim attire, and he was not shy to flaunt a 6,000 USD Rolex wristband. The choice of the image emphasized Mason’s new phase of work and the use of more daring and bright images; In this regard, the boy inherited the genes of his stylish mother.

This was further complemented by a video posted by his sister Penelope Disick on TikTok where he showed off Mason’s sneaker collection which goes to show the luxurious lifestyle of the young star. This collection had countless sneakers, which was somewhat evidence of Mason’s developing fashion sense and passion for luxury shoes.

Mason Disick’s introduction to Instagram is interesting for him and the Kardashian family alike.

