Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announce engagement with a dreamy beach proposal; See Pics

Love & Bling is in the air! After months of dating and flooding our social media timelines with their PDA, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement on Monday morning (IST). The couple who have made headlines for several reasons over the last few months, made it official as Travis Barker put a ring on it.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney made it official as she shared glimpses from her dreamy beach proposal. The setting was simply stunning as Travis set up a massive heart shaped of roses with glass candles on the beach. Kourtney and Travis were standing right in the center of that rose heart as he popped the ring.

Kourtney shared two photos from the breathtaking proposal and captioned it , "Forever." The couple also celebrated the big day with their friends and family at an intimate dinner.

Check it out: