Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cuddle in matching pajamas, look so much in love; PIC

Kourtney Kardashian revealed throwback unseen photos of herself and Travis Barker as they rang in 2022 from the comfort of their couch. The 42-year-old Poosh entrepreneur and her 46-year-old drummer fiancé wore identical jammies and had champagne commemorating their engagement date.

Joking about losing track of time 'It's still 2022, right?' Kourtney captioned the post. The couple had a matching moment while wearing silky red leopard pajamas with colourful decorations. One photo showed the couple enjoying champagne from champagne flutes etched with their engagement date (October 17) and their names linked by a heart, as well as the words 'forever.' They snuggled up together while celebrating with their family, opting for a low-key night at home.

Check out her post here:

However, Kourtney and Travis have previously 'twinned' in skeleton sweatpants and onesies, and Kourtney has also borrowed band tees and sweatshirts from Travis' closet. Meanwhile, while the couple continue to live their best life and plan their wedding, her ex Scott Disick is 'still so upset' over the situation. "He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him," a source told People. "He's looking for support right now."

In other news, Kourtney and Travis' wedding plans have already begun. According to a source, as per PEOPLE, she 'would like it to be soon,' but 'logistically it's taking some time.' The wedding will be a small gathering: 'It won't be a huge event,' another insider added, adding that 'only close friends and family' will be invited.

