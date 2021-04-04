Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy a blended family vacation with their kids in Utah

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head to Utah for a vacation with their kids and their blended family vacay looks adorable.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the new couple on the block who have been hitting the headlines for their recent hangouts. After dinner dates and a basketball game, Kourtney and Travis have now headed for a vacation together and are also accompanied by their kids. The couple headed to Utah and have been enjoying some blended family time on their vacay. Both Kourtney and Travis have been sharing pictures and videos from their vacay on social media and it looks like they are having an amazing time.

While Kourtney shares three kids with former partner, Scott Disick, namely their 6-year-old son, Reign, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 11-year-old son Mason, Travis is a father to 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon Asher. While on their vacation, the duo even took a "Pass the Phone" TikTok challenge which was posted by Barker's daughter on her account. It was in this TikTok challenge that Kourtney referred to Barker as her "boyfriend." Among other pictures and videos shared by the duo on their Instagram accounts, Barker was seen skiing.

Recently, Travis spoke about his relationship with Kourtney on Drew Barrymore's show and spoke about why the two connect well. Whilst speaking about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and called her a "great mom" and a "great friend" and explained how their relationship was "natural" because they have kids and understand priorities.

Kourtney and Travis first sparked dating rumours in January and made their relationship official almost a month later. The duo has been spotted heading out hand-in-hand in their recent outings which was a further sign that the duo was ready to make things official.

