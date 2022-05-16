Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara after Vegas nuptials: Reports

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly officially married this time and the ceremony it seems took place in Santa Barbara. The duo after tying the knot unofficially in Las Vegas last month have as per People, tied the knot legally in a Santa Barbara ceremony. As per TMZ, the couple was accompanied by a few friends and family.

According to a People source, Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding is still happening but the couple was required to officially tie the knot before the same and said, "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

In photos obtained by TMZ, Kourtney was seen wearing a short wedding dress with a veil while Barker wore a black suit. As per the report, the couple said "I do" on Sunday in Santa Barbara and were reportedly seen exchanging vows on the steps of what seemed to be the downtown courthouse there on Anacapa.

After getting hitched legally, it seems the couple even hopped into a convertible, which had a sign strapped to the front grill that read "JUST MARRIED." Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October last year after the Blink 182 drummer got down on one knee to propose to his lady love in a romantic ceremony by the beach in Santa Barbara. The couple has also confirmed that they are trying for a baby and have been undergoing an IVF treatment for the same.

