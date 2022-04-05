Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married. According to a recent report by TMZ, via Metro Entertainment, the couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony after the Grammys in Las Vegas. The Blink-182 drummer was part of the musical crew at the event while the pair also packed some PDA on the red carpet of Grammys 2022.

As per the report, the couple supposedly wandered into a chapel and said their vows at around 1:30 AM after the musician had finished his performance at the MGM arena just hours before. The outlet also revealed that the betrothed couple was wed by an Elvis impersonator during their impromptu wedding ceremony. The publication also mentioned that they were ready with their marriage licence which was then presented to the chapel owner who apparently was also the witness at their nuptials.

Meanwhile, the couple made sure no pictures were taken of their private wedding from the venue and brought their own photographer along with them. Though it has not yet been disclosed if any Kard-Jen clan member was part of this secret ceremony, the couple does wish to hold several celebrations apart from this low-key event to commemorate their union, according to the report.

For the unversed, Kourtney and Travis started sparking romance rumours back in 2018 when the couple was spotted having dinner dates but the final confirmation came in 2021 and ever since the couple has unabashedly displayed their love for each other. Soon after, the pair got engaged in October 2021 at a romantic beachside hotel in Montecito.

