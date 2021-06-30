Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go into Twilight mode as they pose for a vampire look selfie

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's latest selfie is a mood as the duo ditch their regular PDA to pose as blood-thirsty vampires.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are known to post loved-up posts every now and then, but the couple's latest selfie was different from anything we have seen before given how the duo gave it a full-on Twilight twist. Kourtney and Travis decided to go all vampire style in their new post and hence were seen sporting bloody lips and darkened eyes as they clicked a selfie along with a filter.

While it was Travis who shared the selfie on his Instagram story, the same photo was later re-shared by Kourtney on her Instagram post where she added a heart emoji along with it. In the picture, the couple could be seen twinning in matching black ensembles and also wore silver accessories along with it.

In another post, Kourtney also shared a series of pictures of herself wearing diamond-studded crowns on her canine teeth that resembled fangs. The pictures received love from her BFF Addison Rae who commented saying, "Simply wow."

Check out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's selfie Here:

Kourtney and Travis' love for blood-sucking vampires doesn't seem all that surprising given how earlier this month June, Kardashian had freaked out her fans as she posted a photo of a vial that contained Travis's blood. Reacting to the same, her mother Kris Jenner had recently said, "Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means. I’ve got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on."

Among other stories shared by Kourtney, it looked like the couple has headed to Disneyland again after they recently enjoyed a trip there in May.

