Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a Disney-themed baby shower with Mickey Mouse pancakes, cake pops and more; See PICS

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest in the Kardashian and Jenner clan. The oldest Kardashian sibling has been living a fantasy life with her children and Travis Barker, her husband. Since they began dating, the reality star has been madly in love with him, and the couple is now expecting their first child together. Kardashian and Barker had a wonderful baby shower recently and it had a Disney wonderland theme. The Kardashian sisters shared multiple Instagram stories and insights from the beautiful baby shower and it looked like an absolute dream.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Disney-themed baby shower

The baby shower for Kourtney Kardashian Barker was a lovely occasion! The pregnant mother and her husband, Travis Barker, had a spectacular Disneyland-themed bash hosted by famous event planner Mindy Weiss to celebrate the impending arrival of their baby with their closest friends and family.

At every turn, guests were treated with Disney treats, such as Mickey Mouse balloons, Mickey Mouse pretzels, and an appearance by a barbershop quartet replicating the park's Dapper Dans. "Special day," Kourtney captioned a video of the latter. "The happiest place on the planet."

In the poolside photo, The Kardashians star, who was dressed in a patterned jumpsuit and black Mickey Mouse ears, smiled and hugged her baby belly. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney's sisters, shared a slew of photographs and videos, offering a closer look at details like "Baby Barker" lattes, stacks of Mickey Mouse pancakes, and decorations inspired by Alice in Wonderland and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Khloé Kardashian, who was joined by her kids True and Tatum, also showed off a massive It's A Small World boat packed with ice and dozens of bottles of Whispering Angel wine and Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Kortney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were going to be parents

Kourtney Kardashian expects the arrival of her first child with Travis Barker, and she chose to reveal the news at her husband's concert! Travis Barker, who is a member of the rock band Blink-182, was performing in Los Angeles on June 18 when Kourtney stunned her drummer husband.

Kourtney held up a placard that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant." Travis saw the poster on the stage and dashed into the audience to embrace his wife. Later, the pair posted an Instagram video of Kourtney holding the placard.

