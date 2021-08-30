Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA during their romantic trip to Italy; See photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently enjoying Europe with each other! The reality television star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47 have shared some PDA-packed pictures on their social media platforms from their romantic getaway in Italy. In one of the pictures, Kourtney, wearing a black bikini can be seen engaging in a kiss with Barker.

Taking to Instagram, Barker has also posted several pictures with the Poosh founder, and some snaps of the scenic beauty from their vacation. In one of the pictures the musician posted, the duo can be witnessed sharing a kiss while enjoying a good time on a boat! Taking to their Instagram stories, both of them have shared more snaps from the trip, one of them being of their shoes, while they are supposedly cuddled up with one another.

Take a look at Kourtney’s post:

Take a look at Travis’ post:

In one of the pictures, the two were also seen having ice creams and being all loved-up with each other. Kardashian also took to her social media platform to post snaps of some luxurious meals, while enjoying with her boyfriend at Italy’s Portofino Coast. She also shared some pictures of the beautiful places that the two visited together.

Take a look at some of their stories:

Recently, Barker also made his first plane trip in 13 years, along with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Cory Gamble. The singer had completely stopped travelling via planes after surviving the 2008 plane crash where he lost his closest friends Charles “Che” Still and Chris Barker. According to Page Six, the musician took his second plane for the vacation in Italy with Kourtney Kardashian.

