Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Recreate Forrest Gump Scene In Latest Post; Watch

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Forrest Gump and Jenny to film a promo video for the drummer's upcoming Run Travis Run events. Barker launched the Run Travis Run initiative, a nod to the much-loved film Forrest Gump when he uploaded one video where he’s seen reenacting the “Run Forrest, run!” scene from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starring classic.

Travis Barker re-creates the famous Forrest Gump scene for a promo video

In a promotional video for the drummer's "Run Travis Run" activities, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian portrayed Forrest Gump and Jenny, respectively. Famous for his part in Blink-182, Barker portrayed characters from the classic 1994 movie, dressing as Forrest Gump in his trademark red cap, khaki slacks, blue checkered shirt, and Nike sneakers.

Barker was seen sitting on a bench in the video that was posted on his Instagram, imitating the well-known bus stop scene from the film. Then the reality TV star got up and recreated Forrest's famous journey across America, substituting Barker's casual jog down a park trail.

Barker reflected on his personal journey in a statement, saying, “After my accident in 2008, more than 70% of my body was burnt. I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or drum again, so I set out to prove everybody wrong, including myself.”

He went on to say that he began his recovery with short walks and worked his way up to daily runs. He reached major personal goals this past year, finishing his first half marathon and taking part in other 5K run events.

“The running community is massive and I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another,” his statement read. “This is what Run Travis Run was built off of and we’re only getting started.”

The video, directed by Barker’s frequent collaborator Brandon Dermer, also featured Kardashian in the role of Jenny Curran, originally played by Robin Wright in the film.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now living together

As they officially merge their residences, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are starting a new chapter in their relationship. The reality star gave an exciting update regarding their living arrangement during the June 13 episode of The Kardashians, announcing that they have made the decision to move in together.

Kourtney Kardashian gave followers a sneak glimpse at her and Travis Barker's living arrangement in October 2022. During an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney discusses the logistical aspects of joining her family with Travis'. This was only a few months after their May 2022 wedding. In November 2023, the 45-year-old founder of Lemme and the 48-year-old drummer of Blink-182 welcomed their first child together.

Kardashian earlier talked about how they took their time to figure out the best living arrangement for their joint family, where children's comfort was the utmost priority. “Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces,” she said.

Kim and Barker have planned properly to accommodate their expanding family. Kardashian said, "It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now." To live together under one roof with the baby, they're going to renovate her house at the same time they moved into his house, which is a block away.

