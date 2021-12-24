Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker release Christmas cover of Jingle Bells featuring Kris Jenner's vocals

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker have dropped a surprise Christmas treat for fans and the unexpected gift is a Christmas special cover of the Jingle Bells song sung by none other than Kris Jenner. The cover song features Kris' vocals whereas Barker plays the drums and Kourtney takes on the task of playing the bells. The cover has been released on Spotify and other platforms.

Announcing the release of the same, Kourtney took to her Instagram and wrote, "A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner, me on the jingle bells and travis on the drums, of course. Also, her sister Khloe Kardashian shared an Instagram post on the same which included a photo of Kris from her younger days, decked up in a Christmas avatar. Sharing the same, she captioned it as, "There’s a new Christmas legend in town!"

In one of her Instagram stories, Khloe also said "God I love you" while reacting to Kris' new cover song and also thanked Kourtney and Travis for making it happen. This is Kris's first released Christmas song.

Although those who follow the Kardashian-Jenners well, you may be aware of Kris' singing talents from the past.

In the meantime, the family has been gearing up to celebrate Christmas in full spirit as we have seen Kendall, Kourtney and also Kim give us a glimpse of their holiday prep on social media. Kendall recently dropped an Instagram story where she showed off all the Christmas gifts that she had finished wrapping.

